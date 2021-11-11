Chardan Capital Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $75.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after acquiring an additional 307,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

