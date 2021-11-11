Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,308 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,866,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 319,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after purchasing an additional 170,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of CSOD opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

