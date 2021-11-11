Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,271 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $23,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

