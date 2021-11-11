Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

