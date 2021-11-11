Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $23.62 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 655,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Stem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,635 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

