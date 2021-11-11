Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,839 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Kodiak Sciences worth $21,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 86,932 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 305,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,462 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

