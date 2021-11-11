Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,580,328 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,580,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

