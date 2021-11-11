Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $649.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

