Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber Sells 17,000 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 10,296,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,473,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

