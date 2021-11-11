Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $38.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

CSSE opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $303.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.08% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

