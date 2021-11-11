China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 78,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 91,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

