China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Stock Price Down 16.7%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.20. 78,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 91,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

