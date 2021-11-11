China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 48.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 67.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

SNP opened at $48.51 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.