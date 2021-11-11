China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.30

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 27526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

