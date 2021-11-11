Christoph Schell Sells 116,389 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christoph Schell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

