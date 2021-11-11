Chronologic Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $254,321.37 and approximately $70.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

