CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 42,927 shares.The stock last traded at $23.88 and had previously closed at $23.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CI Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CI Financial by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in CI Financial by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

