CIBC Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

TSE:CG opened at C$10.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.65.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.95%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

