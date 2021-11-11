CIBC Raises Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.18.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.50 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

