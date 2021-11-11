Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declares $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Cintas has increased its dividend by 116.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $11.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $433.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.58 and its 200 day moving average is $385.16. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

