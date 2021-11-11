Citadel Advisors LLC Has $17.86 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,660 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.