Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 624,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Intapp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $416,000.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

