Citigroup Cuts TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target to GBX 320

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 356.67 ($4.66).

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.57) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

