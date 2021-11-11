Citigroup Trims Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price to $14.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

