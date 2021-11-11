Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.090 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

CTXS traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.15. 4,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.55. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $88.36 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

