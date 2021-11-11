Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Clarkson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

