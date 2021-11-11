Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $1,039,308.90 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of CWAN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

