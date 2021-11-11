Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $1,039,308.90 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.
Shares of CWAN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
