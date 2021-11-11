Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Clene stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 5,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clene by 575.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clene by 9,823.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

