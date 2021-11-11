Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £157.96 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,436 ($18.76) per share, with a total value of £157.96 ($206.38).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £154.50 ($201.86).

On Monday, September 6th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £142.38 ($186.02).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,408 ($18.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,522.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,554.80. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

