Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of COGT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 28,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $411.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.88.

Several research firms have commented on COGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

