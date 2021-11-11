Cognex Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGNX. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

CGNX opened at $80.56 on Thursday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $54,404,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

