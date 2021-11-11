Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $28.79 on Wednesday, reaching $328.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,166,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,319. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,304,896 shares of company stock valued at $357,073,562 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coinbase Global stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 682,926 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $172,984,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

