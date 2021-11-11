Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

