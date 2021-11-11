Colony Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $318.47 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.78 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.13 and its 200 day moving average is $345.07. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

