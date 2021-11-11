Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.66.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.