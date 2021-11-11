Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded to Buy by Cheuvreux

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLPBY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

