Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $29.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.27 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $116.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,732,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Comcast has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

