Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 298.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.38. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,941. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

