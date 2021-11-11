Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,548,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $25.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,958.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,842.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,663.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

