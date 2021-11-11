Comerica Bank Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $72,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.40. The stock had a trading volume of 302,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,310. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

