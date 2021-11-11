Comerica Bank Has $37.85 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 81,894 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,795 shares of company stock worth $7,555,582 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.39. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $325.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.