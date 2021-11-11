Comerica Bank Has $84.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,686 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $84,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

