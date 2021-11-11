Comerica Bank Purchases 4,461 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $41,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,278. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

