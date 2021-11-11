Comerica Bank Sells 8,075 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,473. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

