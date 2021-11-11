Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130,653 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $512,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $148.31. 595,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

