Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Shares Up 1%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

