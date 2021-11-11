Comparing AMREP (NYSE:AXR) & The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

The St. Joe has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The St. Joe and AMREP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The St. Joe and AMREP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe $160.50 million 18.77 $45.20 million $1.06 48.26 AMREP $40.07 million 2.91 $7.39 million $1.11 14.31

The St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP. AMREP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The St. Joe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of The St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of The St. Joe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The St. Joe and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe 26.98% 10.00% 5.37% AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65%

Summary

The St. Joe beats AMREP on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co. engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers. The Hospitality segment features a private membership club, hotel operations, lodging, restaurants, golf courses, beach clubs, marinas, and other entertainment assets. The Commercial segment includes construction and leasing of multi-family, retail, office and commercial property, cell towers, and other assets.The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Panama City Beach, FL.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

