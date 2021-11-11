Comparing Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and AT&T (NYSE:T)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Chorus has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chorus and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 1 0 0 2.00 AT&T 2 10 7 0 2.26

AT&T has a consensus target price of $30.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Given AT&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Chorus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chorus and AT&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $658.50 million 3.10 $32.67 million N/A N/A AT&T $171.76 billion 1.04 -$5.18 billion $0.12 207.93

Chorus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AT&T.

Dividends

Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. AT&T pays out 1,733.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AT&T has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A AT&T 0.67% 13.47% 4.50%

Summary

AT&T beats Chorus on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers. The company was founded in March 2008 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

