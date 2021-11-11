Comparing Senmiao Technology (AIHS) & The Competition

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Senmiao Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million -$10.36 million -2.19 Senmiao Technology Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 15.86

Senmiao Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senmiao Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology Competitors 357 1324 1594 57 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Senmiao Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senmiao Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology’s peers have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -213.13% -1,608.66% -68.10% Senmiao Technology Competitors 50.27% -43.72% 2.51%

Summary

Senmiao Technology peers beat Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

