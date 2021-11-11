Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) fell 5.4% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.39. 37,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,143,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

COMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

